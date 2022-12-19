WhatsApp working on Kept Messages Feature

WhatsApp had come up with disappearing messages this year, which was a blessing in disguise for many users. These messages used to get disappear after their expiration date. However, many people also had to face the difficulty of finding old messages after turning on this feature. So, WhatsApp has come up with Kept Messages Feature that gives users the ability to undo their disappearing messages.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot that shows how this overall process will work. Basically, when users have turned their disappearing messages on, they can turn it off as well. If they want to keep the disappearing messages, they do not want to do anything and messages will expire on their expiration rate. However, if they want to keep the messages, they will have to manually turn the feature off.

WhatsApp Kept Messages Feature- A Solution to Disappearing Messages

Other than this, if users want to keep a message, undoing it will delete the message. It means if the message is deleted for everyone, it will not be retrieved. If users want to keep the message, they should make sure not to accidentally delete it.

The company has also recently launched a feature that lets users undo deleted messages. However, this feature works for the “Delete for Me” option only. When it comes to the ‘delete for everyone’ message, it can not be retrieved back once deleted.

The retrieving disappearing messages are under development so we are not sure when it will roll out for users. Currently, it is not even available for beta users but there are chances that it will be released for them as well in the coming days.

No doubt, the company is working to provide ease and the best services to its users. For this reason, it keeps on launching new features while updating the old ones.

