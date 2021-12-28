WhatsApp keeps on launching new feature to help users with the best screen time. The messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new interface, ie; redesigned contact info page. Other than this, we have also got the news that the instant messaging app is working on introducing an option that lets users filter nearby businesses when they access the in-app business directory.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also developing an ability to let group admins on iOS to link their group to community. This feature is already available for Andorid users.

WhatsApp Working on Redesigned Contact Info Page & Ability to Search Specific Nearby Businesses

The redesigned contact info page will have a dedicated search shortcut to offer better experience. However, this feature will be limited to iOS for now. WABetaInfo, who has shared this news has also given us glimpses of redesgin by sharing the screenshot.

The screenshot shows that the new interface will look almost same as the default info contact cards on iPhone.

By filtering businesses, people would be able to specifically search for results such as restaurants, grocery stores, and clothing.

While this information is provided by one of the most authentic website, we have not received any confirmation from the company. so lets wait for couple of months to see if this feature will become reality or not.

Also Read: Soon WhatsApp Users will be Able to Put Media as Status Directly while Sharing in Chat