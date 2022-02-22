WhatsApp’s Camera Media Bar is back in latest version

The media bar in WhatsApp was super-liked by the users as it used to give quick access to the videos and photos when they wanted to send the files to their loved ones. Later on, WhatsApp released an update to version 22.4.0.72 beta and removed this media bar which was a shock for the WhatsApp loyal users. But now good news is spreading everywhere. A new WhatsApp beta version has brought back WhatsApp’s camera media bar.

Did you Miss WhatsApp’s Camera Media Bar?

This is a very good step taken forward by WhatsApp as the media bar was extremely liked by the users and requests were sent to bring it back when it was removed on a temporary basis. They all had suspicions that it would get more difficult to share the data and content without the media bar. Users sent complaints that the new version which removed the scrollable media bar would take more time and effort to transfer the videos and photos to the loved ones.

WhatsApp had removed the media bar in WhatsApp version 22.4.0.72 because of some issues and it wanted to bring something new but on users’ requests and complaints, they reverted the changes and restored the scrollable media bar in their latest version.

How to make it available:

The users need to use the latest WhatsApp beta version to get the media bar feature. For this, he has to update the version from TestFlight. The camera media bar is currently available to iOS beta testers.

Keeping in view the strong opposition that came from the public, seems WhatsApp will not able to remove the scrollable Camera media bar again and will keep it in every latest version it will launch.

Also Read: iPhone users can now share High Resolution Photos on Whatsapp