WhatsApp’s Cross Platform Chat Transfer Feauture is Finally Official now

For a long time, the Meta-owned popular messaging service WhatsApp had been working on ways to transfer chat histories between iOS and Android platforms. Finally, today, the platform made it official for all users globally. Before this functionality was rolled out, only a few third-party data transfer technologies have been able to move conversation histories between the two operating systems, however, these tools are typically expensive and difficult to use.

WhatsApp’s Cross Platform Chat Transfer is Finally Official now

Preconditions for transferring chat histories:

All the users who want to transfer chat histories between iOS and Andoird must keep their WhatsApp updated to the most recent version on both sending and receiving devices. Additionally, you must keep your current phone number or switch it before transferring and the recipient iPhone needs to be brand-new or factory reset.

WhatsApp has collaborated with Apple to preload its Move to iOS software in order to successfully transfer WhatsApp data to an iOS device based on the instructions provided. According to WhatsApp’s support page, users will be able to move account information, profile photo, individual and group chats, chat history, chat media, and WhatsApp settings. However, peer-to-peer payment messages and WhatsApp call history cannot be transferred.

Switching between iOS and Android and not being able to bring your WhatsApp conversations was a long-standing complaint among users. WhatsApp could only be used with a single phone number and with a single smartphone device, in contrast to numerous messaging apps that let you view messages and chats from any device. The ability for linked devices to view, send, and receive messages when the host device is offline was only recently made possible by WhatsApp. So these new updates would certainly make WhatApp more user-friendly.

