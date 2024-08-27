WhatsApp’s Latest Feature: AR Filters and Call Effects

Some new features are in the pipeline for WhatsApp, the wildly popular messaging app, which will make people find the platform more interactive and interesting to use, especially when it comes to video calls. It will offer AR filters and call effects, among other things, starting with iOS users.

AR filters are on the high rise that enable fun and creative features; these features liven up video calls through social media apps. It helps to replace the background, adds virtual objects, and even changes the look of the person in real time. With this feature, it might be touted that there is going to be a personalized touch with entertainment in the video call feature, thus making them enjoyable for the caller and the recipient.

Along with AR filters, WhatsApp is also working on call effects. This would let users add visual elements or sounds to their video calls. This, in turn, gives the feeling of an immersive and interactive experience. Examples could be events of celebration, which may be joined by confetti or fireworks, while users will be able to create fun sounds for their friends.

WhatsApp’s decision to include AR filters and call effects in the messaging app shows the willingness of the latter to innovate and stay ahead. These features will no doubt be useful for anyone engaged in casual chit-chat with professional communicators.

These new features are currently under testing with a small group of iOS users, and there is no official word from WhatsApp on the final date of its release. However, by looking at the history of the popularity of these features in other social media applications, it is obvious that they will soon be a global feature.

The recent launch of AR filters and call effects is just one of the many additions to the app. Over recent years, disappearing messages, voice notes, and group video calls have made WhatsApp a versatile and very powerful communication tool.

However, as WhatsApp is developed further, it’s quite apparent that this app fully subscribes to a big idea, where it can provide its users with nothing less than the best messaging experience ever. Now that it already has AR filters and call effects, WhatsApp is going to be all the more engaging and fun to use.