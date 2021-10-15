According to the WABetainfo, WhatsApp’s version 2.21.21.7 for Android is currently operating in the beta stage. The latest ‘Manage Chat Backup’ button will allow users to determine how large they want their Google Drive backup to be. Furthermore, the new feature also allows users to determine the parts to back up, thus enabling them to remove heavy bits of data like videos, pictures, documents, etc.

WhatsApp’s ‘Manage Chat Backup’ in Beta Stage After Allowing Users to Encrypt their Data in Cloud

Lately, WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows its 2 million user base to encrypt their chat history backup in iCloud or Google Drive. Consequently, the company has removed a major loophole that has been exploited by different entities to obtain and review personal communication between individuals.

A future version of WhatsApp will allow you set a limit on your backup size.