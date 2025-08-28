WhatsApp’s New AI ‘Writing Help’ Could Make Professional Messaging Effortless

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature, Writing Help, for iOS beta users, introducing AI-powered suggestions to refine messages. The tool is designed to improve clarity, tone, and grammar, offering users polished alternatives before sending their texts.

When activated through the app’s “Private Processing” settings, the familiar sticker icon in the chat bar changes to a pen symbol. Tapping it allows users to generate at least three alternative versions of their draft, with options to make the message more professional, humorous, supportive, or simply proofread for errors. Users can then either keep their original text or replace it with one of the suggestions. Recipients will not be notified that AI was used.

Meta emphasises that the feature is optional and that privacy remains central. The company says all processing takes place on-device, with messages encrypted and handled anonymously. Importantly, the AI only works on the text currently in the input field, without scanning previous conversations.

While the feature is currently limited to beta testers on iOS, a wider rollout is expected soon as WhatsApp accelerates the integration of AI tools across its platforms.

Relevance for Pakistan

In Pakistan, where WhatsApp is the dominant communication tool across both personal and professional circles, Writing Help could play a significant role. For professionals, the “Professional” mode may help in drafting clearer workplace messages or formal requests. Students and job seekers could also benefit from improved phrasing when communicating in English, which remains a key medium in education and business.

The emphasis on privacy may further appeal to Pakistani users, where concerns over data security are widespread. If rolled out globally, Writing Help has the potential to streamline digital communication in one of WhatsApp’s largest user markets.

Also read:

WhatsApp is Testing Disappearing “About” Status Feature in Latest Android Beta