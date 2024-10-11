WhatsApp’s New Chat Feature Begins to Roll Out

WhatsApp has been working on a chat-specific theme feature for a while, and now it’s finally rolling out. However, currently, it’s only available to Android beta users, but a news source was able to sneak into details of the upcoming chat feature.

WhatsApp already allows users to set themes, but this new feature takes it to another level by allowing users to choose different themes for different chats. So, rather than having the same theme across all your chats, you can assign custom ones to each chat through the new feature.

According to the source, the new feature includes 20 color options and more than 22 textured themes. When a theme is applied, it automatically assigns a matching message color. However, you can also personalize each conversation with a different wallpaper while keeping the message color consistent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new feature is long available on Facebook Messenger. However, unlike Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp’s chat-specific themes are private, which means that both users in a chat can choose their own custom themes without affecting the other user’s display.

The global rollout of this feature is expected soon. So stay tuned with us to learn more about this exciting WhatsApp feature.

