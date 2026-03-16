WhatsApp’s New ‘Guest Chats’ Feature Lets Users Send Messages Without an Account

WhatsApp is experimenting with a new feature that could significantly change how people connect on the platform by allowing conversations with users who do not have a WhatsApp account.

According to the latest beta development reported on March 16, the messaging platform is testing “guest chats,” a feature that allows users to invite others to join a conversation through a secure web link. Recipients can open the link in a browser and participate in the chat without installing the application or creating an account.

The feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of beta testers on Android and iOS, where users can generate an invite link directly from the contact section of the app.

The link can then be shared through SMS or other messaging platforms, enabling temporary conversations with non-WhatsApp users. Industry analysts say the move reflects Meta’s broader strategy to expand WhatsApp’s reach beyond its traditional user base.

By lowering the barrier to entry, the company could encourage non-users to interact with the platform and eventually sign up for a full account. If widely implemented, the feature could prove particularly useful for businesses, customer support teams, and event organizers who often need to communicate with people who may not already use the messaging app.

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