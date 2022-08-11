WhatsApp’s new privacy changes allow to silently quit group chats

Meta has announced several privacy features which will be made available soon slowly and gradually. One of the most demanded and required updates to the privacy settings is to silently quit group chats without offending anyone. These WhatsApp’s new privacy changes are aimed at protecting the users’ privacy and giving them ease of action

Advertisement

People usually feel quite awkward bluntly leaving the group chat and others also don’t like it because whenever a person leaves the group chat, a notification arrives in the group when tells that the person has left the group. As Meta said in its blog post:

“We love our group chats but some are not forever. We’re making it possible to exit a group privately without making it a big deal to everyone. Now, instead of notifying the full group when you are leaving, only the admins will be notified.”

So it is a good step that instead of notifying the whole group, just the admin will get the notification, and the rest no one will know in an instant. If the admin wants to patch up with the person, he can individually communicate with him.

Apart from silently quitting the group, there are a few other updates that are arriving soon. One of them is the option given to the users to choose who can see them online. With this update, the user will be able to allow a few loved ones to see them online and restrict the others who are annoying and just acquaintances.

Another update on which the company is working is to block the people from screenshotting the temporary messages that were meant to disappear after being viewed.

Regarding WhatsApp’s new privacy changes, Meta said:

“View once is already an incredibly popular way to share photos or media that don’t need to have a permanent digital record. Now we’re enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection.”

The company will roll out the first two updates within a month and is still working on the last update and no exact timeline has been given for its launch.

Also Read: WhatsApp May Soon Let Users View Past Group Participants – PhoneWorld