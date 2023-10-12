WhatsApp’s Revamped UI for Android on the Cards? Discover More!

The messaging giant WhatsApp has been working on a revamped UI for Android users. Now, as per a source, WhatsApp has begun its rollout to a limited set of beta testers. The source also said that the new feature is available as part of the recently released WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 on the Google Play Store.

According to previous reports, WhatsApp’s updated user interface has been in development for a number of months. The inspiration for the design is taken from Material Design 3 which brings new icons and colors onto the table. A few other upgrades include a fresh appearance to the chat bubbles and a floating action button.

In addition, the new interface shows the profile icon at the top-right corner in addition to other options like Camera and Search. In addition, WhatsApp has revamped the dark and light themes with a new green color.

The source indicates that the feature is expected to be released for more users in the upcoming weeks. So, it is likely that the revamped WhatsApp interface might take a little time to be rolled out on your Android device, even if you are using the latest compatible beta update.

Apart from that, WhatsApp is also experimenting with a new reply bar for photos and videos on Android. A recent report suggests that an iPad-compatible version of WhatsApp is also on the cards.

