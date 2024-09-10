WhatsApp’s View Once Flaw: A Privacy Nightmare

WhatsApp’s “View Once” feature, intended to provide users with a secure way to share photos and videos that self-destruct after being viewed, has been exposed as a major security vulnerability. Researchers have discovered a simple method that allows malicious actors to bypass the feature’s protections and save “View Once” media for later use.

The flaw lies in how WhatsApp handles “View Once” messages. Instead of being sent directly to the intended recipient’s device, these messages are actually sent to all of their linked devices, including web applications. This means that attackers can intercept the messages and modify them to remove the “View Once” flag, effectively turning them into regular, downloadable media.

Once the flag has been removed, the media can be easily saved and shared without the sender’s knowledge. The attackers can even access a low-quality preview of the media without downloading the full file. Additionally, WhatsApp does not immediately delete “View Once” media from its servers, leaving it vulnerable to exploitation for up to two weeks after it has been downloaded.

This discovery has serious implications for the privacy and security of WhatsApp users. It highlights the importance of being cautious when sharing sensitive information through the app, especially when using the “View Once” feature. While WhatsApp is likely working to address this vulnerability, it is essential for users to be aware of the risk and take appropriate precautions to protect their privacy.