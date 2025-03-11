If you are waiting to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows, then get ready, it is coming soon. Ubisoft has officially announced the global launch schedule for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Set in Feudal Japan, this highly anticipated game will introduce a dual-protagonist system and is expected to bring significant graphical and gameplay advancements.

When Can You Play Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Ubisoft Confirms Release Times

Ubisoft shared a launch schedule for various regions, allowing players to know exactly when they can start playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows. However, some discrepancies in the listed time zones have raised questions. Here are the confirmed launch timings across different locations:

New York – March 20 at 12:00 AM EDT (Consoles, Steam, and Ubisoft Connect)

– March 20 at 12:00 AM EDT (Consoles, Steam, and Ubisoft Connect) London – March 19 at 10:00 PM GMT (Ubisoft Connect), March 20 at 4:00 AM GMT (Steam), and 12:00 AM GMT (Consoles)

– March 19 at 10:00 PM GMT (Ubisoft Connect), March 20 at 4:00 AM GMT (Steam), and 12:00 AM GMT (Consoles) Sydney – March 19 at 11:00 PM AEDT (Ubisoft Connect), March 20 at 3:00 PM AEDT (Steam), and 12:00 AM AEDT (Consoles)

Interestingly, Ubisoft’s time chart shows inconsistent launch times for some locations. For example, Los Angeles has different release timings across platforms compared to New York, even though both cities fall within the same time zone. This has led to some confusion, and players may have to wait until March 20 at midnight to see exactly when the game becomes accessible in their region.

Performance Modes and Resolution Options

Ubisoft has also provided details on how Assassin’s Creed Shadows will perform on Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game will offer multiple performance modes, allowing players to choose between higher frame rates or enhanced visuals.

Xbox Series X Performance Modes:

Performance Mode: 2160p (4K) via upscaling at 60 FPS with Selective Ray-Tracing

2160p (4K) via upscaling at 60 FPS with Selective Ray-Tracing Fidelity Mode: 2160p (4K) via upscaling at 30 FPS with Standard Ray-Tracing

2160p (4K) via upscaling at 30 FPS with Standard Ray-Tracing Balanced Mode: 2160p (4K) via upscaling at 40 FPS with Standard Ray-Tracing (Requires a 120Hz or 240Hz display and an HDMI 2.1 cable)

Xbox Series S Performance Mode:

Fidelity Mode: 1620p via upscaling at 30 FPS with Selective Ray-Tracing

Unlike previous Assassin’s Creed titles, the Xbox Series S version of Shadows manages to push beyond 1080p resolution, showcasing the developers’ effort to optimize the game for the lower-powered console. However, the lack of a 60 FPS mode or a 40 FPS option for Series S players may disappoint those looking for a smoother experience.

A New Era for Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes the franchise into Feudal Japan, a long-requested setting by fans. With the introduction of a dual-protagonist system, players will experience the game from two different perspectives, possibly shifting between a stealth-based assassin and a combat-focused samurai. The game is expected to feature detailed open-world environments, dynamic weather, and deep RPG elements, continuing Ubisoft’s push toward immersive storytelling.

With its global launch scheduled for March 20, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting their chance to step into the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Whether you prioritize stunning visuals or high-performance gameplay, Ubisoft seems to be offering a range of options to suit different player preferences.

See Also: The Evolution of Cross-Platform Play: Future of Gaming