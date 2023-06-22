When will 5G Technology Arrive in Pakistan? Minister Confirms

The fifth generation (5G) of technology is the need of time and the countries that will be first to wholly embracing will shape the future of the technological world. For a long time, our platform and other tech experts stayed vocal regarding the importance of launching 5G in Pakistan. However, unfortunately, as per a credible source, the launch of 5G in Pakistan has been postponed again.

The rationale which authorities gave seems logical but it should have been already achieved. They stated that they aim to achieve 60 percent 4G penetration in the country, before launching 5G. While talking to a media outlet, Minister of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) Syed Aminul Haque revealed that the existing penetration of 4G internet connectivity in Pakistan is below 60 percent which requires to be increased.

Furthermore, the minister added that after achieving a high penetration for 4G, the country will move towards the deployment of 5G technology as soon as possible. He informed that the government has decided to boost 4G penetration before completing the rollout schedule for 5G.

In addition to that, the minister told that discussions are going on with telcos on matters related to the 5G launch. The minister also has plans to conduct a meeting with the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) to discuss the 5G policy and obstacles in the launch of 5G technology in Pakistan.

Moreover, the minister supported the notion of lowering spectrum costs to provide additional benefits to consumers. In this regard, the minister will soon be meeting the advisory committee on the auction of telecom services to discuss the matter.

