When will PS6 & Next Gen Xbox be Launched? Check out!

The recently revealed court documents show that tech giant Microsoft may launch the next-gen Xbox console and the PS6 around 2028. Gaming console fans might be curious about how this information was revealed. Well, the news was unveiled during Microsoft’s first day in court with the FTC (Federal Trade Commission. It implies that the current generation of gaming consoles would have to be used for 5 more years if the information proves to be correct.

The court hearing is in line with the FTC’s attempt to file a preliminary injunction against Microsoft and Activision. This injunction will lead to a temporary halt to the deal between Microsoft & Activision while the FTC reviews its compliance with US antitrust law.

Along with the FTC lawsuit, Microsoft and Activision face an additional problem as well. The UK formally blocked the transaction back in April, and the companies are expected to challenge this move in court.

On the bright side, the EU authorized the purchase in May, which is a positive sign for both companies, as they seek to conclude the deal by the end of this month.

If Microsoft’s purchase of Activision takes place, then Sony has confirmed that it will not be sharing any information about the PS6 with Activision. This implies that the features specific to the PS6 may not be as fully integrated into Activision games if we compare it to publishers who are not owned by Sony’s main competitor in the console market.

