When will WhatsApp Roll Out Global Voice Message Player?
WhatsApp has transformed into a great platform in a span of few years. Initially launched for texting, soon the company came up with audio messaging services which let users send voice messages to each other. It also, later on, came up with a video messaging idea which further helped people to better communicate with each other. Now the company is trying to improve these features. Initially, the company introduced a feature that lets users control the speed of audio in order to save time. WhatsApp came up with three-speed options to choose from. Other than this it also launched the ‘View one-time’ feature that lets users choose if the other person should view the image for one time or more. Upon choosing ‘View one time’, a sender can send an image/video that can be viewed for one time only. Now the company is working more on voice messages and it is expected that soon it will launch a feature that will let users listen to the audio outside the chat window. This feature, named “global voice message player,” was initially spotted by WABetaInfo.
This feature would streamline the voice message listening experience while giving users more freedom. It allows users to listen to the voice messages even if they are out of the chat in which the message is sent. However, users need to be using WhatsApp while listening to the audio.
Currently, people can only listen to voice messages on the sender’s chat screen. If you leave that screen, the message also stops playing.
How would this feature work?
This feature will not come with significant redesign instead it will come with several UI changes. Keeping in view the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, it seems that the messages that are played currently will get a dedicated top bar pinned to the top of WhatsApp’s screen.
This bar may also include basic controls associated with the video such as pause, play, and dismiss. This bar would also be accessible from any screen within WhatsApp.
Though this is a minor addition, it can be a game-changer for those people who receive long voice messages and want to listen to them while reading messages from other chats as well. Other than this, the feature will also save huge time as instead of being stuck to the sender’s page while listening to long recordings, users would be able to engage in other activities within the app.
From the screenshot, it is not clear whether WhatsApp allows users to play voice messages in the background when they shut down the app or not. If WhatsApp launch such functionality, it will be a blessing for all of us.
While this feature is coming soon, there is nothing to be very excited about as this feature is not available for beta testers yet. Moreover, the company has also not announced anything regarding it which means we would have to wait longer.
