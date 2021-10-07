WhatsApp has transformed into a great platform in a span of few years. Initially launched for texting, soon the company came up with audio messaging services which let users send voice messages to each other. It also, later on, came up with a video messaging idea which further helped people to better communicate with each other. Now the company is trying to improve these features. Initially, the company introduced a feature that lets users control the speed of audio in order to save time. WhatsApp came up with three-speed options to choose from. Other than this it also launched the ‘View one-time’ feature that lets users choose if the other person should view the image for one time or more. Upon choosing ‘View one time’, a sender can send an image/video that can be viewed for one time only. Now the company is working more on voice messages and it is expected that soon it will launch a feature that will let users listen to the audio outside the chat window. This feature, named “global voice message player,” was initially spotted by WABetaInfo.

This feature would streamline the voice message listening experience while giving users more freedom. It allows users to listen to the voice messages even if they are out of the chat in which the message is sent. However, users need to be using WhatsApp while listening to the audio.

When will WhatsApp Roll Out Global Voice Message Player?

Currently, people can only listen to voice messages on the sender’s chat screen. If you leave that screen, the message also stops playing.