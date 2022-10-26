Where did the tweeters go? A Mystery that needs to be Solved

Twitter is not having good days! It is evident from the internal document titled “Where did the tweeters go?”, written by a Twitter researcher and acknowledged by Reuters. This report suggests that the company is going through difficult times when it comes to holding its active users. It also revealed that heavy/active tweeters have declined since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The timings of news regarding Twitter’s declining devoted users came during the same week when Elon Musk has to seal a $44 billion deal after the controversial acquisition of the social media platform.

Heavy Tweeters in the report are termed as those users who open Twitter daily and post content almost two to four times a week. These users generate 90% of all posts that circulate on the platform. While this might be alarming for the social media company, the document also highlights that the main reason behind deteriorating users is the kind of content that these heavy users would like to see which has changed over time.

These active users are now moving away from the subjects they used to follow such as news, sport, and entertainment in favor of cryptocurrency and pornography. However, while the report covers all the aspects, it is not able to find the main reason behind the decline of heavy users on Twitter.

The company is going through an uncertain period and the management is not even sure which direction the company will take when the billionaire Elon Musk is going to take up ownership. While the active users are leaving Twitter, Musk has also planned to lay off almost 70 percent of the staff and the company would be left with just 2000 people to run the operations of 238 million daily users globally.

Other than this, Elon Musk has also planned to ease the moderation policies on Twitter which might also not be welcomed by many users since it will promote misinformation and harassment on the platform.

While these are just our thoughts and might be possible that musk’s ownership will be a blessing for the company and it takes the company to new horizons. Let’s see what layout plans are laid when the deal is closed.

