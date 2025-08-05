Which Network Offers the Fastest Internet? PTA Releases Mobile Speed Rankings for Q2 2025

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its mobile internet speed rankings for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting the performance of the country’s major telecom operators.

According to the PTA’s Quality of Service (QoS) survey, Zong 4G recorded the highest average download and upload speeds, maintaining its position as the top-performing mobile network in Pakistan. Jazz and Telenor followed in second and third place, while Ufone ranked lowest during the assessment period.

Mobile Internet Speed Rankings (Q2 2025)

Operator Avg. Download Speed Avg. Upload Speed Zong 4G 25.64 Mbps 11.58 Mbps Jazz 22.24 Mbps 10.79 Mbps Telenor 20.09 Mbps 9.56 Mbps Ufone 15.36 Mbps 8.22 Mbps

While upload speeds among all four networks showed less variation, download speeds reflected a clear gap. Zong’s average download speed of 25.64 Mbps was more than 10 Mbps higher than Ufone’s, which stood at 15.36 Mbps.

The survey was conducted across 13 major cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, and Muzaffarabad.

To ensure accurate results, PTA used specialized drive test tools and benchmarking software installed in vehicles. Data was collected from over 117,000 mobile data sessions and 44,000 voice calls, evaluating key metrics such as:

Download and upload speed

Latency

Signal strength

PTA stated that the aim of the survey is to promote transparency, guide consumer choice, and encourage operators to enhance service quality.

As Pakistan prepares for broader spectrum allocation and eventual 5G rollout, performance benchmarking is expected to play an increasingly critical role in shaping the mobile broadband landscape.

