How to Apply for Ramadan Relief Package 2025 and Get PKR 10,000 via JazzCash

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has launched the Ramadan Relief Package 2025, allocating Rs. 10.2 billion to support over one million deserving families during the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative is part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to assist low-income households by providing them with financial aid and essential commodities. In this article, we will tell you who can apply for KPK Ramadan Relief Package 2025.

The relief package aims to ease the financial burden on families struggling with inflation and rising costs during Ramadan. Under this scheme, each eligible family will receive Rs. 10,000 in financial assistance, and beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will also receive free flour (atta).

Breakdown of the KPK Ramadan Relief Package 2025

1. Financial Assistance

Each deserving family will receive Rs. 10,000 in financial aid to help cover expenses such as food, utilities, and other essential needs. The amount will be directly transferred to recipients via bank accounts, EasyPaisa or Jazzcash, ensuring a smooth and transparent distribution process. The government has committed to covering all transaction charges so that families receive the full amount without deductions.

2. Free Flour Distribution

To enhance food security, the government will distribute three bags of free flour (atta), each weighing 10 kg, to families registered under the BISP program. This measure ensures that struggling households have access to a basic staple during Ramadan, reducing their dependence on costly market purchases.

Who Can Apply for the KPK Ramadan Relief Package 2025?

The Ramadan Relief Package targets low-income and vulnerable families. The following groups are prioritized:

Low-Income Families – Households that fall below the poverty line or face severe financial hardships will be given priority.

– Households that fall below the poverty line or face severe financial hardships will be given priority. BISP and Ehsaas Beneficiaries – Families already receiving aid under the BISP or Ehsaas programs will automatically qualify for the Ramadan package.

– Families already receiving aid under the or programs will automatically qualify for the Ramadan package. Residents of KPK – Only permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can apply. There is a need for valid proof of residency.

– Only permanent residents of can apply. There is a need for valid proof of residency. Special Categories – Orphans, widows, individuals affected by terrorism, and members of the transgender community will also be considered for priority assistance.

How to Apply and Receive the Relief Package

Local representatives and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) identify eligible families, ensuring fairness and transparency. The government aims to distribute the aid within the first 15 days of Ramadan so that families can benefit in time.

Steps to Check Eligibility and Apply:

Contact Local Representatives : Approach your area’s MPAs or local representatives , as they are responsible for submitting lists of eligible beneficiaries to the government.

: Approach , as they are responsible for submitting lists of eligible beneficiaries to the government. Visit Designated Centers: The KPK government may set up facilitation centers where people can verify their eligibility and get assistance in applying for the program.

Ensuring Transparency and Efficiency

To ensure the smooth implementation of the Ramadan Relief Package, the KPK government has established a monitoring cell within the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. This body will oversee the program’s execution, monitor the distribution of funds and flour, and regulate the prices of essential commodities to protect citizens from market inflation during Ramadan.

Our Thoughts

The KPK Ramadan Relief Package 2025 is a good initiative assisting over one million deserving families by providing financial aid and free food supplies. With a transparent distribution process and efficient monitoring, the government is taking significant steps to support its citizens during the financially challenging period of Ramadan. This initiative reflects the provincial government’s commitment to social welfare and economic relief. We also hope that all deserving families get relief during this sacred month.

