Who Could be the next Federal IT Minister of Pakistan?

As Shahbaz Sharif took the oath as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan, there are speculations regarding which lawmakers will become part of this cabinet. In this regard, a credible source said that three prominent candidates have emerged for the position of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication. These include MQM P’s Syed Amin ul Haque, PMLN’s Anusha Rahman, and Awais Leghari.

Background of Syed Amin ul Haque:

Syed Amin ul Haque is a former federal minister for IT and telecommunications who served under both Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif’s administrations. The tenure of the former minister spanned from April 2020 to August 2023.

However, the sources also suggest that the allotment of two federal ministries to MQM could potentially diminish the possibility of Syed Amin Ul Haq securing the position of Minister for IT and Telecommunications.

Background of Anusha Rahman:

Anusha Rahman served as Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications from 2013 to 2017 in Nawaz Sharif’s administration. She also served as Federal Minister in Shahid Kahaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from March to May 2018 and represented Pakistan in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Background of Sardar Awais Leghari:

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has an extensive political background, which includes his former role as Federal Minister for Power and IT & Technology. Leghari has staunch experience in a number of ministerial capacities and as a member of the National Assembly. His wealth of knowledge and insight at the table positions him as a formidable contender for Federal Minister for IT & Telecom.

Besides, the incumbent caretaker Minister of IT, Dr. Umar Saif, is reportedly close to the ruling party; therefore, there are speculations of him being elevated to a senatorial position and eventually to a ministerial position.