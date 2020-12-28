World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced a mobile app that is providing the latest COVID-19 guidance and updates. Titled WHO COVID-19 Updates, users can get valid information about the virus from health experts but not offering the features such as contact tracing that is quite common among the apps released by several governments across the globe.

Initially, WHO brought its coronavirus-focused mobile app in April but then pulled it out from app stores shortly after release. Because it wasn’t meant for public availability.

WHO Introduces Mobile App for COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Updates app is working similar to the original mobile app introduced by the public health agency earlier this year. It is providing safety advice and up-to-date information. Moreover, its general-purpose is to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The app is also offering latest local news and information and real-time notifications, based on your location. It keeps you updated with national and global cases count on the home screen that you can keep a track of the coronavirus outbreak. You can also scroll down in order to check all the basic hygiene practices. The app is also providing you with a link if you want to donate to WHO’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The WHO COVID-19 Updates app is live now on the Play Store, but initially, users in Nigeria can download it only. According to WHO’s website, the app will go live in other regions in English sometime later, followed by its availability in other languages.

Users outside Nigeria can head to APK Mirror to sideload it now. The app is also listing myth busters and answers common questions around COVID-19.

