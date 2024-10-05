WHO Suggests Regulating Smartphones Like Smoking

A doctor working for the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed that countries consider regulating digital devices, such as smartphones, in a similar manner to age-restricted products like cigarettes. This suggestion comes in response to growing concerns about smartphone and social media addiction.

Dr. Natasha Azzopardi Muscat, the director of the Division of Country Health Policies and Systems at the WHO, emphasized the need for measures to help people manage their use of connected devices. She drew parallels between the regulation of smoking and the potential benefits of introducing restrictions on smartphone usage.

Evidence of Addiction and Harmful Effects

A recent WHO study highlighted the prevalence of problematic social media behavior among young people. The study, involving nearly 280,000 individuals aged 11 to 15, revealed that one in ten struggled to manage their social media use. This evidence supports the growing concern about the addictive nature of smartphones and their potential negative impact on mental health and well-being.

Potential Regulatory Measures

Dr. Azzopardi Muscat suggested several measures that could be implemented to regulate smartphone usage, including:

Age Limits: Restricting the use of smartphones to certain age groups.

Controlled Pricing: Implementing pricing strategies that discourage excessive use.

Implementing pricing strategies that discourage excessive use. Designated Usage Areas: Establishing specific areas where smartphone use is allowed or prohibited.

By adopting these measures, governments can help individuals develop healthier relationships with technology and mitigate the potential negative consequences of smartphone addiction.

The Need for Balanced Approaches

While regulating smartphones may be necessary to address addiction concerns, it is important to strike a balance between controlling usage and promoting technological advancements. It is essential to consider the benefits of smartphones in areas such as education, communication, and economic development.

By carefully considering the potential risks and benefits, governments can implement effective strategies to regulate smartphone usage while ensuring that individuals have access to the tools necessary for participation in the digital age.