WHO Teams Up with Microsoft & Facebook For Global Hackathon

To tackle some of the challenges of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined hands with the Facebook and Microsoft to launch a global hackathon, to develop software solutions that drive social impact. The hackathon will announce the top projects on April 3. The #BuildforCOVID19 hackathon is going to start to accept project submissions today.

Along with Facebook and Microsoft, other tech giants such as Twitter, WeChat, TikTok, Pinterest, and Slack are also becoming the partner of this hackathon.

The hackathon portal said, “We’re encouraging YOU – innovators around the world – to #BuildforCOVID19 using technologies of your choice across a range of suggested themes and challenge areas – some of which have been sourced through health partners including the World Health Organization and scientists at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub,”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post, Facebook features like Blood Donations and Crisis Response were first built during hackathons and are now used by millions of people worldwide. I’m hopeful that some useful prototypes and ideas will come out of this one as well,”

The hackathon Said: “Given the isolation currently being experienced within communities right now, we want to create an online space where developers could ideate, experiment and build software solutions to help address this crisis,”

Many developers are staying at home now or working from home, all the tech companies are requesting them to make good use of their talents in order to create both local and international solutions for some of the challenges that are caused by COVID-19.

The tech companies are urging the developers to create projects around the areas that include Business, vulnerable populations, education and entertainment, health and community. These areas are suffering badly from hit of the COVID-19 pandemic.

