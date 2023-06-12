Who will be the New Directors at Ignite After Cabinet’s Approval?

In a recent development. the appointment of new directors of Ignite Company’s board has been approved by the Federal Cabinet. A summary has been issued in this regard by the Cabinet.

Composition of the Ignite’s BoD:

Ignite Company’s Board comprises thirteen Directors in accordance with the Research and Development Fund Rules, 2006, and the Company’s Articles of Association. This esteemed group includes five Directors who hold ex-officio positions within the federal government, two Directors who are the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Ignite, and the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Additionally, four Directors represent various stakeholders in the telecom industry.

In July 2022, the three-year tenure of six Directors on the Board came to an end, necessitating the selection of new candidates to fill these positions. To carry out this process, a Selection Committee was established, with the Secretary of the Ministry of IT & Telecom serving as its chairperson. On January 24, 2023, the committee convened a meeting to meticulously evaluate potential candidates and ultimately put forward a recommended list of nominees. These individuals were considered for appointment as Board Members, Independent Directors, Non-Executive Directors, and Corporate Management Executives, each to serve a three-year term.

Recommended Nominees:

The recommended nominees for the board of directors of Ignite include key personalities from both the public and private sectors. The notable appointments are as follows:

Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, representing Cellular Mobile Operators; Dr. Shahid Farooq Alvi, CEO of Brain Telecom, representing Data Service Providers; Adnan Asdar Ali, CEO of Multinet, representing Fixed Line Operators; Rabia Noor Enam, Director (ORIC) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, and Professor Dr. Bilal Ahmed Alvi, University of Salford, Salford, UK, and Nazeer Hussain University, representing the Scientific and Academic Community.

In line with the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act 2023, the Board Nominations Committee thoroughly examined the nominations and determined their compliance. Furthermore, the committee put forth a list of candidates to be considered by the federal government for the appointment of an Independent Director.

Ignite-National Technology Fund Company, previously recognized as the National ICT R&D Fund Co., is dedicated to fostering research and development within the realm of information and communication technology.

