Whole Super Mario Bros. Movie Uploaded To Twitter

It would not be wrong to say that Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the highest-grossing videogame movies ever. Recently, it was uploaded to Twitter by an account with a Blue subscription as a result of which almost nine million people were able to watch it. While they were enjoying watching Mario and Luigi save their plumbing business from being destroyed to make way for a mall, the movie was taken down.
Super Mario Bros. Movie Uploaded By An Account Having a Blue Subscription
Reports claim that the Twitter account responsible for uploading the Mario Movie was @vidsthatgohard, which had 1.1 million followers and a blue checkmark. Due to the blue subscription, they were able to upload the whole video. The point worth mentioning here is that regular users are limited to footage no longer than two minutes and 20 seconds, however, anyone who pays for Twitter Blue has the ability to upload videos up to an hour long and 2GB. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was uploaded as two files.
After more than seven hours of stretching up views, the account was suspended. Let me tell you that the movie’s been taken down now. All the people who had not got the chance to watch it on Twitter will have to watch it in theaters. Personally, I suspect that it’s possible for a sheer movie to go as hard as such classic PC games as Mario is Missing and Punch Ball Mario Bros. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.