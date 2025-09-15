Why Alternative Sports Need Our Support Now More Than Ever

Cricket has long dominated Pakistan’s sporting landscape, but the truth is, dozens of other sports struggle quietly in the background. For athletes who dedicate their lives to squash, athletics, hockey, or esports, the path to recognition is filled with obstacles, from a lack of facilities to minimal financial backing.

Supporting alternative sports is not charity. It’s an investment. Investment in identity, pride, and a future where Pakistan competes in multiple arenas, reclaiming its rightful place as a powerhouse in world sports.

This is why initiatives like PTCL & Ufone’s Pehchaan are critical. They don’t just spotlight athletes; they validate their struggles, amplify their achievements, and remind the nation that talent doesn’t just belong to cricket grounds. PTCL & Ufone have rolled out a TVC that captures the raw determination of our athletes who thrive against the odds, turning struggles into milestones.

The time has come for us as a nation to diversify our applause. To stand for every athlete who raises the green flag, no matter what field they stand on. And most importantly, to encourage the youth to recognise these stories and take inspiration from them, for in their awareness lies the beginning of change.

