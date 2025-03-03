Why Apple’s Truly Modernized Siri Won’t Arrive Before iOS 20

Apple is facing significant challenges in revamping Siri for the era of generative AI. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a truly modernized, conversational Siri may not be available until iOS 20, expected in 2027. While Apple is working on improving Siri’s capabilities, the complete transformation into an AI-powered assistant with seamless conversational abilities appears to be a few years away.

What More We Can Expect Before Apple’s Truly Modernized Siri and iOS 20

Despite the long wait for a fully upgraded Siri, Apple plans to introduce significant updates much earlier. In May 2025, Apple is rolling out an enhanced version of Siri, incorporating features from its Apple Intelligence initiative. These AI-powered enhancements were originally announced in 2024 but have taken time to develop and implement effectively.

Gurman reports that this upcoming Siri update will operate with “two brains.” One will continue handling basic tasks like setting timers, making calls, and sending messages—functions Siri already performs. The other will be designed for more complex queries, utilizing AI to process user data in a more advanced way.

In June 2025, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company will also reveal another major update, internally referred to as “LLM Siri.” This version aims to unify the two separate AI systems into a more cohesive assistant. It will also improve Siri’s overall intelligence and conversational ability. However, it will not be available immediately; Apple will launch it in spring 2026.

Only after this phase will Apple reportedly begin working on an even more advanced iteration of Siri, pushing the assistant’s capabilities closer to the level of today’s leading AI models. This final stage of modernization is projected for release in 2027 with iOS 20.

How This Delay Affects Apple and Other AI Giants

Apple’s cautious approach to developing Siri may put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Amazon, which are rapidly advancing their AI assistants.

Google and OpenAI: Google’s Gemini AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are already setting benchmarks for conversational AI. These models are continuously evolving, integrating deeper into smartphones, web applications, and productivity tools. By 2027, these companies will likely have AI assistants far more advanced than what Apple is currently planning for Siri.

Amazon Alexa: Amazon has also been enhancing Alexa with generative AI capabilities, positioning it as a smarter home assistant. If Apple's Siri continues to lag in development, Alexa could dominate in smart home automation.

Samsung and Other Smartphone Brands: Samsung is heavily investing in AI-powered voice assistants and device features, meaning that by the time Apple introduces a fully modernized Siri, its competitors may have already established AI-driven ecosystems.

While Apple is known for prioritizing privacy and integration over rushing AI advancements, the delayed rollout of a conversational Siri could impact its competitiveness in the AI space. If Apple does not accelerate development, consumers may increasingly turn to third-party AI solutions integrated into iPhones, reducing Siri’s relevance over time.

While Apple is working on making Siri smarter, a fully modernized, AI-driven version may not arrive until 2027. In my opinion, this delay could allow competitors to strengthen their positions in AI, potentially making it harder for Apple to catch up in the voice assistant race.

