Why are the Apple Headphones White?

It has been 20years that iPods were first introduced and ever since many changes have been witnessed from size to storage and the different functions integrated in the different versions of iPods. But the headphones color has seen no or very little change over the past 20years. The headphones have always been white in color. From 3.5mm EarPods to Lightning EarPods, from Airpods to AirPods Pro, Apple has always stayed true to its favorite color.

Apple has always created very unique products that can be recognized from far. This approach is one of the reasons why all the Apple products have a glowing logo: from a distance Apple product is recognized. In 2001, when iPods were introduced company came across a problem, the product by its nature when in use was supposed to be in the pocket. To overcome this problem, the company gave the headphones the White color. iPod may not be seen when in use but the white headphones are visible.

20 years back, all the headphones were black in color. To standout in the crowd Apple designed the iPod and the headphones in complete white. In the promotional advertisements the silhouettes were shown dancing with white headphones, thus Apple from the very beginning made it clear the white headphones were also the their focus of attention with iPod.

Is Apple Deviating from the Signature White Headphones?

The new AirPods Max, are available in five colors: black, silver, blue, green and red. But the design of AirPods Max stands-out for Apple. Apple’s Beats, again are also available with a colorful range with its unique design. The brand-new Apple Beats Buds are in both red and black finishes and white. With different colors from competition in different products Apple has responded accordingly. But will Apple sell its own in-ear headphones in a color other than white? It’s quite early to say. But Apple has become a more colorful company than it was 20 years ago.

Also Read:How to Check Airpods Battery Status on an Android Phone?



