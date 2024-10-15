Why Did Google Sign a Deal with a Nuclear Company? Find Out!

In an unprecedented move, Google has signed a deal with Kairos Power to use small nuclear reactors for its AI data centers. The first reactor is expected to be online before 2030, with more planned by 2035. Google hasn’t disclosed the financial details of the deal as of yet.

Tech firms are increasingly turning to nuclear energy to power data centers. These centers need large amounts of electricity to support AI operations. The Kairos Power’s reactors use molten fluoride salt as a coolant, unlike traditional water-cooled reactors.

“The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies,” said Michael Terrell, Google’s senior director for energy and climate. “This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably.”

On the other hand, Kairos Power’s executive, Jeff Olson, said, “The deal with Google is important to accelerate the commercialization of advanced nuclear energy.” He also highlighted the role of nuclear energy in assisting to decarbonize power grids.

It is pertinent to mention here that the agreement requires approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and local authorities. Back in 2023, Kairos Power obtained a permit to construct a new type of reactor in Tennessee.

Nuclear energy is nearly carbon-free, due to which it has been attracting the tech industry. Moreover, it offers continuous power, making it ideal for AI data centers. According to a source, energy consumption by data centers is expected to double by the end of the decade. Tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft are also reportedly looking for nuclear power for their operations.

However, critics have voiced concerns about nuclear energy and asserted that it isn’t risk-free and produces long-lasting radioactive waste.

Source: BBC

