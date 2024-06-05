Why did Mobile Industry Executives Accompany PM Shahbaz on his Chinese Visit?

On Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Shenzhen, China, beginning his five-day official visit from June 4 to 8. He was accompanied by the chairman of the All Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturing Association (APMPMA) and heads of the top 4 mobile phone manufacturing companies. These include Haji Abdul Rahman Sahib (chairman APMPMA), Mr. Muzaffar Pracha (CEO Airlink), Mian Zeeshan Noor (CEO Innovi Tech), and Aamir Allawala (CEO Tecno). The presence of these executives indicates the importance of the mobile phone industry in bilateral discussions.

While talking to a journalist, Haji Abdul Rahman Sahib underscored the need for Pakistan to establish joint ventures with China. Furthermore, he said,

“The JV strategy will lead to further localization of mobile parts in Pakistan, ultimately driving export growth.”

Therefore, these joint ventures hold the key as they will not only reduce reliance on imports but also enhance domestic production capabilities.

On the other hand, upon landing at Shenzhen Airport, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was warmly received by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Vice Mayor Luo Huanghao Jiang Zaidong, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi, and other senior diplomatic officials.

During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with Meng Fanli, Secretary of the Communist Party of China in Shenzhen. The discussions will primarily focus on leveraging Shenzhen’s strengths in innovation, technology, and high-tech development to uplift Pakistan’s economy.

This visit to Shenzhen is vital for Pakistan’s ambitions to strengthen economic cooperation in advanced technologies, high-tech development, and ICT.