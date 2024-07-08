Why did the Punjab Ombudsperson Office Purchase Phones Worth Rs 7.7 Million?

Recently, users shared an image of a receipt on social media that allegedly shows the office of the Ombudsperson in Punjab spent around Rs 7.7 million of public money to purchase a dozen flagship phones. These include seven iPhones 15 Pro Max, and five Samsung S24 Ultra phones. There were rumors on social media regarding these phones and many claimed that they would be given to high-ranked government officials. However, a credible source has informed social media reports regarding mobile purchases are fake and misleading.

In response to misleading social media posts, the spokesperson of the Ombudsman’s office said that the institution is in the process of digitalizing its processes and systems. It will improve public access to justice, particularly for people who file their online complaints from foreign countries.

Furthermore, he added that the Overseas Pakistanis Complaint Management Information System (OPCMIS) being launched is part of the digitalization process. The mobile phones were bought as part of this process to ensure that officers and staff of the Ombudsman’s office can swiftly take action on such kinds of complaints, including those filed online.

The ombudsperson office spokesperson also said that the mobile phones were acquired from the allocated budget of the Office. Along with that, he said that all procedural formalities were taken into consideration which were in compliance with PPRA rules, and with the approval of the competent authority.

