Why do Smartphone Manufacturers Make Cheap Variants of their Flagships?

Almost every smartphone manufacturer releases flagship models which are their most hi-tech and expensive phones. The flagship smartphones have cutting-edge technologies and build from top-quality materials. Though, have you ever wondered why these companies make cheap variants of their flagship models such as iPhone SE, Samsung S21 FE, Google Pixel 6a, Mi 12 Lite, etc? Well, we are going to answer that query for you so next time you know the real reason while buying a budget flagship phone.

Advertisement

Reasons why smartphone manufacturers make cheap variants of their Flagships

More Sale projections:

When smartphone manufacturers release a certain flagship, heavy advertisements make a buzz in the market. So the majority of people know that a flagship is being launched with high-end features. However, as these devices are so expensive, many people can’t afford them. That’s why the companies after some time release cheap variants of their flagships that can be afforded by large segments of society. So, already people have so much knowledge of the flagships and they tend to purchase them. Conclusively, for more sale projections, companies make cheap variants of their flagships.

Using Parts of Previous flagships:

Sometimes it also happens that a certain flagship doesn’t manage to produce enough sales for the company. Then companies disassemble them and use them later. So when a new flagship is launched and the hype is created, the company uses parts of the older flagships to make variants of the new flagship phone. This enables the company to retrieve the losses incurred on them previously.

Maintaining Competition in the Upper Midrange and Midrange Category:

Another reason why manufacturers release cheaper variants of their flagships as they want to maintain their position in the upper midrange and midrange categories of the smartphones. This also helps them to target different segments of society and achieve high sales.

Check out? What are the Reasons Behind the Decline in the Global Smartphone Shipments?