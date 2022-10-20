Why Does Samsung Labels its smartphone Lineup as ‘Galaxy’?

Samsung Galaxy is a well-known brand name unless you’ve been living under a rock. In fact, it is the second most popular phone brand worldwide. But, have you ever wondered, where did the ‘Galaxy’ part of the name originate?

The storyline of “Galaxy” is likely not what you would expect. As you might have guessed, the very first Galaxy-branded device was simply called “Samsung Galaxy.” It was an Android smartphone released in 2009, and it was succeeded the following year by the first phone in the “Galaxy S” series.

Why Is It Called the Samsung ‘Galaxy’?

You would not be alone in assuming that Samsung picked the moniker “Galaxy” because it sounds amazing and futuristic. Or likely it is derived from the meaning of the name “Samsung,” which is “three stars.” Although these factors may have played a role in the decision-making process, they were not the source of inspiration.

According to Geoffrey Cain, the author of Samsung Rising,

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are named after a Terlato Wines wine that was frequently consumed by Samsung executives. The Galaxy wine is a red combination of merlot, syrah, and cabernet sauvignon from California. According to Ed Ho, a former senior vice president of Samsung, the name had a “luxury ring” to Samsung executives.

