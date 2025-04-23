Why Every iPhone User Should Delete Chrome Now—Apple Reveals!

Apple has issued a stark warning to iPhone users, urging them to reconsider their choice of web browser. In a recently released video titled Flock, which cleverly mimics Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film The Birds, Apple illustrates the dangers of digital tracking by showing virtual trackers swooping down on unsuspecting users. The message is unmistakably clear, which says that using Google Chrome on an iPhone may pose a serious privacy risk.

Last summer, Google made a public commitment to eliminate third-party cookies from Chrome, promising users a simplified, one-click “Don’t track me” option, similar to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature. However, the tech giant has since backtracked on that pledge. In a recent announcement, Google confirmed it will not introduce a standalone cookie prompt after all, meaning third-party cookies remain active by default.

This decision places iPhone users in a vulnerable position, as Chrome on iOS does not allow users to opt out of tracking cookies through any intuitive setting. Instead, users must manually clear cookies, a process that is not only inconvenient but also impractical for daily browsing, as it results in being logged out of websites and losing saved preferences.

Google initially introduced the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) as a replacement for third-party cookies. The system aimed to group users into interest-based cohorts to deliver relevant ads without direct individual tracking. However, the proposal faced heavy criticism from regulators and privacy advocates, leading to its eventual discontinuation. Google’s current Privacy Sandbox initiative, designed to explore alternatives, has so far produced more confusion than clarity, earning the nickname “Privacy Sandpit,” where ideas seem to enter without yielding tangible results.

Despite these privacy concerns, Google continues to target the massive iPhone user base of approximately 300 million people with its services, and Chrome remains the browser of choice for nearly 400 million iOS users—about 30 percent of the total iPhone population. The company’s reliance on advertising revenue means there’s a strong incentive to keep users within the Chrome ecosystem, especially on iPhones, to maintain its lucrative search partnership with Apple.

On Android devices, users have the ability to disable tracking cookies within Chrome’s settings, providing a measure of control over personal data. However, iPhone users are not granted the same level of autonomy. According to VPNMentor, personalized ads are enabled by default in Chrome on iOS, and the browser continues to collect and sell user data to advertisers, prioritizing profits over privacy.

In contrast, Apple’s native Safari browser offers significantly better protection for users who value privacy. By default, Safari blocks all third-party cookies and prevents cross-site tracking. It’s built-in Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature proactively limits data collection by cutting off trackers before they can act. Even Safari’s private browsing mode, often dismissed as basic, offers stronger protections than Chrome’s Incognito Mode on iOS.

While Chrome’s Incognito Mode may offer a slight improvement over standard browsing, it falls short of matching Safari’s privacy capabilities. It doesn’t disable cookies or third-party tracking scripts; it merely stops Chrome from saving your browsing history locally, doing little to protect you from real-time data collection.

To check your current browser settings, navigate to Settings → Apps → Chrome on your iPhone and disable “Allow Cross-Website Tracking.” While this offers limited relief, it does not block cookies altogether or significantly reduce data tracking risks. Until Google makes meaningful changes to its data practices on iOS, Chrome will continue to be a privacy liability for iPhone users.

Our Opinion

Apple’s warning is far more than just a marketing strategy as it shines a spotlight on a legitimate and growing concern. Chrome’s refusal to phase out third-party cookies on iPhones leaves users exposed to invasive tracking and targeted advertising. For users who prioritize privacy, Safari remains the safest and most reliable option. We strongly recommend that iPhone users delete Chrome and instead access Google services via Safari. Your personal data deserves stronger protections. In the ongoing battle for digital privacy, choose a browser that genuinely respects your rights.

