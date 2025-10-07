Why Google and Meta AI May Struggle to Catch ChatGPT Anytime Soon

OpenAI’s latest expansion moves suggest that ChatGPT’s dominance in the generative artificial intelligence race may not be challenged soon, even by tech giants like Google and Meta.

While competitors continue to refine their large language models, OpenAI is steadily building an AI infrastructure of unprecedented scale and speed. Its newly announced deal with semiconductor maker AMD — alongside existing ties with Nvidia — underscores how rapidly OpenAI is strengthening its computing backbone to sustain ChatGPT’s lead.

The agreement with AMD provides 6 gigawatts of computing capacity for OpenAI’s next-generation systems, with the first batch arriving in 2026. The company has also secured an option to purchase up to a 10% stake in AMD, ensuring long-term access to advanced chips. Combined with its $100 billion Nvidia partnership to expand data center computing power, OpenAI now commands one of the largest AI infrastructures in existence.

“This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster.”

In contrast, Google and Meta are struggling with scalability bottlenecks. Despite heavy investments in AI models like Gemini and Llama, both companies remain constrained by chip shortages and fragmented compute resources. OpenAI’s multi-vendor strategy provides it with resilience, reducing its dependency on a single chipmaker while ensuring a continuous hardware supply.

Analysts say this infrastructure edge could allow OpenAI to train larger and more sophisticated models before rivals catch up. Barclays noted that the AMD deal “shows how much compute is needed to meet AI demand,” emphasizing that innovation alone won’t suffice without massive computing capacity.

With Microsoft’s backing and a growing global network of high-performance data centers, OpenAI isn’t just leading in AI; it’s building a fortress of compute power that others may take years to match.

