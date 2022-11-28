Why Google Tensor G2 Chip Lags Behind its Competitors?

The search engine giant Google has released its second chipset (Google Tensor G2) in the new Pixel 7 series. The chipset has been manufactured on the 5nm process with a total of 8 cores. Furthermore, like other Google products, the Tensor G2 chip is based on machine learning algorithms. It allows for new experiences that need cutting-edge machine learning, such as Assistant voice typing, Live Translate, and Face Unblur. In addition to that, it also enables Pixel to adapt to a certain user and the way he/she uses the smartphone. However, still, as a smartphone geek, you may not prefer Google Tensor G2 over its competitors (SD 8 plus Gen 1, A16 bionic). It is because of the following reasons:

Less Optimization of Apps by Developers:

The Google tensor chips are comparatively new and are only used in pixel phones. On the other hand, chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek are used in a number of smartphones, therefore, a large number of developers optimize the apps for these chips. In contrast, as Tensor chips are being used in only one smartphone lineup, so fewer developers are involved in the optimization of the apps.

Lagging Behind in GPU Performance:

When compared to Qualcomm and Apple chips, the Google Tensor G2’s 7-core Mali G710 GPU lags behind. The Mali G710 GPU gets close to A16 Bionic in terms of power consumption and is unquestionably more power-efficient than the Adreno 730 GPU found in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, in terms of overall performance, the Tensor G2 can’t compete with either Qualcomm or Apple’s GPU, because of its fewer cores. To give you a more clear picture, the 10-core Mali G710 GPU achieved a GFXBench score of about 160FPS, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 got 175FPS and the A15 Bionic peaked at 180FPS.

Low Benchmark Scores:

We tested Google Tensor G2 with its competitors including the SD 8 Gen 1 and A16 Bionic chip on four benchmarks. These benchmarks include Geekbench 5 single, Geekbench 5 Multi, Jet Stream 2, and 3D Mark Extreme. Now as you can clearly see in the aforementioned graph, the SD 8 Gen 1 and A16 bionic chipsets outperform Google’s chip in all the benchmarks. It implies that Google needs to put more effort into its future chipsets to dominate the market.

Low RAM Support:

The Google Tensor G2 supports a maximum of 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. This is on the lower side again, if we compare it to its competitors. On the other hand, the SD 8 Gen 1 can support a maximum of 24 GB LPDDR5 RAM which is almost double Google’s chip. Google needs to work on this end as well because an enormous amount of data is loaded every day and we will surely be needing large storage spaces for processing big data.

Only able to render 4K video:

The tensor G2 chip isn’t able to impress photo and video lovers as well if we compare it to other smartphones of the same price. The G2 chip doesn’t support 8K videos and only allows pixel 7 to render videos at 4K. We can call it a dent in the selling point of pixel 7. These days, the majority of the smartphones in this price range support 8K videos. Therefore, we advise Google to work on this front if it wants to make a mark in the smartphone market.

