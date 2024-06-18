Why iPhone 15 Won’t Support Apple AI In iOS 18?

The wait is finally over—iOS 18 is officially here. Moreover, you can install the first beta on your iPhone right now. This new operating system introduces a slew of exciting features. However, sources claim that Apple Intelligence, the much-anticipated suite of AI functionalities, will be available later this year. The AI suite will be initially in beta and come with particular hardware requirements. You’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max to run Apple AI, otherwise, wait for the upcoming iPhone 16. Unfortunately, the iPhone 15 2023 and iPhone 15 Plus do not meet the required specifications for this advanced AI. It might be disappointing for fans who love AI products like ChatGPT, but the reason is explicit: RAM.

Experts claim that memory will be Apple’s primary challenge in deploying sophisticated on-device AI that is safe, personal, and private. Well-known insider Ming-Chi Kuo provided insights into this memory constraint. Kuo described in a blog post:

“RAM, rather than computing power, is the critical factor. The iPhone 15, equipped with the A16 chip, cannot support Apple Intelligence, whereas M1-equipped models can. The A16 chip delivers 17 TOPS of AI computing power, compared to the M1’s 11 TOPS, yet the A16 only has 6GB of DRAM, while the M1 boasts 8GB. Apple Intelligence’s on-device AI large language model (LLM) requires around 2GB of DRAM, which the iPhone 15 lacks.”

iPhone 15 Pro Models Having Higher Memory Can Support Apple AI

According to Kuo, Apple employs a 3-billion parameter LLM for its on-device AI. The model using FP16 precision, demands approximately 0.7-1.5GB of reserved DRAM to operate efficiently. The need for dedicated RAM highlights why only the iPhone 15 Pro models, with their higher memory, can support Apple Intelligence.

Additionally, Kuo predicts that the silicon giant may need to upgrade to a 7-billion parameter LLM. Hence, future iPhone models, including all variants of the iPhone 16, will likely feature at least 8GB of RAM to acclimate these advancements. The forthcoming iPhone 16 series is set to harness the full potential of Apple’s innovative AI technology, driving the next generation of smartphone capabilities.

Check Out: Will Apple Charge for iPhone Satellite SMS Feature? – PhoneWorld