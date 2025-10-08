Why is Imran Khan Silent on Gaza Issue? PTI and JI Turn X Into a Battlefield

Pakistan’s online political arena has turned into a battlefield as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) locked horns in a fierce social media war following JI chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman’s remarks questioning Imran Khan’s silence on Israel’s assault in Gaza.

The controversy erupted after Hafiz Naeem, during a recent speech, asked why the jailed PTI founder, known for regularly communicating through social media, had not spoken out against Israel. His comments instantly triggered an avalanche of criticism from PTI’s digital platforms, with supporters accusing the JI leader of “hypocrisy” and “doing the establishment’s bidding.”

PTI’s media wing hit back sharply, calling Naeem’s criticism “absurd” and “a desperate attempt to seek attention.” In a statement, the party said, “Only lament can be expressed over the intellect of remote-control politicians. Hafiz Naeem is questioning the faith and commitment of a leader who has long stood with Palestine, even while imprisoned.”

The party further reminded JI that Hafiz Naeem had previously sought PTI’s support for a pro-Palestine march, which PTI had “endorsed without conditions.” It also accused JI of selective activism, questioning why Naeem had failed to speak about former JI senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s arrest during a Gaza aid flotilla mission.

JI swiftly countered, accusing PTI of twisting Naeem’s words. “Anyone who listens to the complete speech will know PTI’s narrative is misleading,” the party said, adding that JI has consistently raised its voice for Gaza while major parties — PTI, PML-N, and PPP — have “treated Palestine as a footnote.”

Hafiz Naeem, who has repeatedly called Imran Khan a “political prisoner,” maintained that the Gaza issue “should not be politicized.” JI also highlighted that while Imran had congratulated Donald Trump on social media in the past, he has remained silent on Israel’s ongoing atrocities.

As the dispute deepened, both sides mobilized their online teams, flooding X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook with trending hashtags and counter-statements. Political observers say the exchange underscores how Pakistan’s social media spaces have evolved into ideological battlegrounds.

For now, neither side seems ready to back down, leaving Pakistan’s digital sphere engulfed in a political storm over who truly stands with Palestine.

