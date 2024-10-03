Why Nida Yasir is Furious With Google? Check out!

Popular morning show host and actress Nida Yasir has voiced her frustration with Google for displaying inaccurate information about her age. During a recent episode of her show, Nida pointed out that the search engine show her as 50 years old, which she states is totally false.

Still, Nida didn’t reveal her true age and told viewers, “I am not going to keep repeating my age; the information listed on Google is wrong.” “I have already made it clear that my parents weren’t even married during this year,” adding that the details shown on Google are far from accurate.

Nida Yasir is a famous television personality in Pakistan, known for hosting the popular morning show Good Morning Pakistan on ARY Digital. Over the years, she has successfully managed to gain a large following for her engaging and lively hosting style. In addition to the morning show, Nida has also appeared in several drama serials, including Yeh Zindagi He, Sab Set He, Nadaniyaan, and more.

Nida remains firm in her decision not to disclose her age publicly, with netizens curious about her real age and whether the TV host is lying or Google.

Also read:

What to Expect from Google’s Android 16, Reportedly Ahead of Schedule