To run the tech startups successfully in Pakistan, it is very important to make a proper plan. There are so many factors that can cause the success or failure of the business. However, one important factor that can really help you to run your tech startup successfully is cash flow management. Most tech startups don’t succeed due to inadequate cash reserves. Lack of cash is one of the major reasons that tech startups couldn’t grow in Pakistan and startup’s owners shut their businesses at the end of the day.

It is the most difficult thing to deal with the issues of cash flow while you are setting up a new business as you have to spend a lot of money with no sales and customers.

Why Positive Cashflow is Important for Tech Startups in Pakistan?

Cash flow statements highlight the net change in the cash position from one period to the next in your company. Positive cash flow means that the liquid assets of the company are increasing while negative cashflow means the liquid assets of the company are decreasing.

Cash flow is important as it helps the entrepreneur to run the business and daily operations. Moreover, it is also important to pay taxes, purchase inventory, and pay employees.

Cash flow is the lifeblood for any startup. Every startup needs to generate enough cash from its activities in order to meet its expenses. Positive cashflow can help entrepreneur to repay investors and grow the business.

Good cash flow provides the entrepreneurs with opportunities to expend the business and build new locations, it enables entrepreneurs to invest in research and development. Startups start to renovate infrastructure, adopt advanced technology, provide more training and purchase more assets and inventory due to good cash flow. All these factors collectively support the tech startups to grow more and more.

Positive cash flow helps the tech startups to operate in a strategic, proactive way, instead of a reactive, defensive way.

