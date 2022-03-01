Why PTA has Blocked Over 1 Million Websites in Pakistan?

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has continued its efforts to block all the platforms and websites that are spreading harmful and obscene content. A dedicated Monitoring Cell has been established at the PTA Headquarters for the monitoring of online content and to resolve complaints received from the general public as well as government organizations. To raise public awareness on the responsible and safe use of the Internet and social media, PTA regularly issues advisories in the print media and through short messages. Till now, the authority has blocked over 1 million URLs including 140 mobile applications involved in various unlawful activities. Now we are going to elaborate on the reasons due to which the PTA has blocked these websites.

Reasons Behind the Blocking of 1 Million Websites in Pakistan by PTA

1) Contempt of Court:

The contempt of the court is one of the many reasons for the blocking of several websites. Around 8,763 websites have been blocked by the PTA that were involved in the contempt of the court of law.

2) Defense of Pakistan:

It is another delicate area and according to persisting law that any platform which maligns the armed forces of Pakistan would be banned, Consequently, PTA has blocked around 36,820 websites in Pakistan who were involved in such matters,

3) Glory of Islam:

As we are a theocratic Muslim state, we have a special attachment to the religion. Around 77,692 websites were blocked which hurt the religious sentiments of the country.

4) Defamation:

PTA has also blocked around 7,690 websites that were involved in defamation of the state of Pakistan, its institutions, its servants, and the general public.

5) Miscellaneous:

There were 6,562 websites that were blocked by the PTA without mentioning the specific reason and put them under this category.

6) Decency & Morality:

The most number of websites (around 903,074) blocked by the PTA was because of this reason. Any website that is involved in spreading obscenity will be blocked by the PTA.

7) Proxy:

Around 10,219 proxy websites were blocked by the PTA that was enabling other illegal websites to operate in the country.

8) Sectarian/Hate Speech:

Sectarian violence has badly influenced our country for a long time. Therefore, PTA has blocked over 40,000 websites in Pakistan that were involved in such acts.

Conclusion:

On the basis of the aforementioned reasons, PTA has blocked over 1 Million websites in Pakistan.

