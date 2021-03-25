Why Redmi Note 10 Pro is the Best Smartphone Under PKR 50K?

Redmi Note Series has been one of the most anticipated and highly recommended smartphones in the budget segment throughout the globe. This time around, with the Redmi Note 10 Series, they have answered and delivered almost everything that we asked for at a budgeted price. Let’s talk particularly about the Redmi Note 10 Pro here! We think that the reasons mentioned below make this smartphone the best under PKR 50,000 in Pakistan.

The 120Hz AMOLED Display!

This is the first time that Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series smartphones are introduced with AMOLED displays. We all know that AMOLEDs are far superior in terms of colors, contrast, saturation and even viewing angles than LCDs (Here’s the difference, AMOLED vs LCD). But, this is truly the first smartphone in Pakistan under 50K that has a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, unlike other brands. The higher touch and display refresh rate ensures a smoother experience than the competition for sure. Plus, this particular display could reach a whopping 1200nits brightness automatically when needed. Thumbs up, Xiaomi!

The Camera Setup! Huge 108MP Main Sensor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a quad-camera setup with a highly capable 108MP main sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. This particular sensor is capable of capturing some top-notch stills and 4K videos in daylight. Although the 4K isn’t as stable as the Literally, the detail, sharpness, and colors, and dynamic range of the pictures taken with the Note 10 Pro are outstanding. Even in low light, it shines by capturing detailed images with less noise. Other sensors include an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 depth sensor. Seriously, we were impressed with what this camera setup can do even in auto mode.

Here’s an amazing camera comparison video of the Redmi Note 10 Pro against the iPhone 12 by our friend Alex at RedSkull.

The Performance!

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G which isn’t the latest mid-range chipset and neither is it 5G, but, it still is very capable. The 8GBs of RAM along with the UFS 2.2 Storage of 128GBs helps the chipset perform at its best. And then the 120 Hz AMOLED panel ensures smoothness in every frame while gaming, browsing, or doing any routine task on the Note 10 Pro. It also has a huge 5020mAh battery that lasts a whole day of heavy use and even a day and a half at moderate use. You can always charge it up very quickly using the 33W fast charger that is included in the box.

Here’s the unboxing video of the Redmi Note 10 Pro

Conclusion

Overall, we really enjoyed using this budget mid-ranger that beats a lot of smartphones in its price range. The Redmi Note 10 Pro easily is a solid smartphone that we highly recommend. If there’s anything that you would like to add, please suggest it in the comment box below.

