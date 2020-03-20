Why Telecom Operators are Selling SIMs With Biometric Verification Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

Coronavirus is spreading like fire in Pakistan. Government is taking all the necessary actions to halt the spread of this pandemic. All the educational institutions, public places, and malls are closed to stop the spread of this disease. Even people had to cancel marriages at the last minutes as halls are not allowed to have functions. Sanction 144 is imposed on anyone who disobeys it or is indulged in any religious or public gathering until the situation normalizes. In such extreme circumstances, even Nadra has stopped the issuance of National ID cards to halt the spread of coronavirus. In these circumstances, Telecom Operators in Pakistan are still selling SIMs with biometric verification.

SIMs With Biometric Verification Can Spread Coronavirus Faster

Nadra Stopped issuing ID cards keeping in view two things. 1) The number of people visiting the Nadra Offices. 2) The biometric verification spreads the virus faster than anything else. Nadra, which is one of the most important organization, provides ID Cards which are an essential identity of anyone and is used for documentation etc. The point is when the government has stopped its operations for Nadra why MVNOs are still selling SIMs with Biometric Verifications? Isn’t the safety of our people more important than making money with these SIMs?

The government should give notice to Pakistani Telecom Operators to stop selling SIM for a couple of days till the overall situation of the country normalizes. As SIMs can not be sold without biometric verification, so there is no other way. I believe nothing is more important than having healthy people. So instead of being money-making machines at this crucial time, we need to think of the people who might catch this contagious disease.

