Why the vivo X300 Ultra Could Become the Best Camera Phone Ever
The smartphone industry is no stranger to bold claims, but vivo’s upcoming X300 Ultra may have the specs to back them up. If leaks are accurate, the device could set a new standard in mobile photography by becoming the first smartphone with two 200MP rear cameras.
This rumored camera system combines a 200MP main sensor with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering an 85mm focal length. The telephoto unit is expected to feature a 1/1.4-inch sensor, believed to be Samsung’s new ISOCELL HPB, reportedly customized for vivo. Alongside these, a 50MP ultrawide lens rounds out a rear setup that looks designed to outperform anything currently on the market.
On the front, the X300 Ultra may include a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus and a 92-degree field of view, matching the configurations seen in the upcoming X300 and X300 Pro.
Beyond hardware, vivo is also betting on its in-house imaging and video chips to optimize performance, while Zeiss T lens coating* promises sharper results with reduced glare. Powering it all is expected to be Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship chipset, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
If these details prove correct, the X300 Ultra is more than just another flagship — it could very well emerge as the best camera phone yet, raising the bar for the entire industry.
Also read:
vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!