WhatsApp and other media application users in Pakistan are experiencing significant disruptions in service. Many users are encountering difficulties when trying to download audio, video messages, and pictures on WhatsApp. A common error message reads: “Couldn’t download the document. Try again. If the problem keeps happening, try connecting to Wi-Fi.”

Despite the widespread issues, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has minimized the situation, suggesting that the disruptions might be due to a “technical glitch.” The authority has not provided a detailed explanation or timeline for when the issues will be resolved.

Why WhatsApp Service is Disrupted in Pakistan? When It will be Resolved?

The impact of these disruptions is considerable, given the popularity of WhatsApp in Pakistan. According to a 2024 report by the World Population Review, there are approximately 52.3 million WhatsApp users in the country. This large user base relies heavily on the platform for communication, sharing media, and even conducting business.

This is not the first time internet services have faced challenges in Pakistan. In April, internet users experienced major setbacks when a fibre optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe was damaged. The damage occurred near Indonesia, affecting internet access in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. This incident highlighted the vulnerabilities in the region’s internet infrastructure and the significant impact that such disruptions can have on everyday activities.

The recent issues with WhatsApp have further underscored the need for robust and reliable internet services. Many users depend on these platforms not just for personal communication but also for professional purposes. The inability to send and receive important documents, audio messages, and videos can lead to significant inconvenience and potential financial losses.

The PTA’s response has left many users frustrated, as they seek clear answers and a swift resolution. In the digital age, such disruptions can affect productivity and connectivity on a broad scale. Users have taken to social media to voice their concerns, demanding transparency and a solution from the relevant authorities.

In light of these recurring issues, there is a growing call for improving internet infrastructure and ensuring that such disruptions are minimized in the future. Reliable internet and media services are crucial for both personal and professional aspects of life, and their uninterrupted functioning is essential for the socio-economic well-being of the population.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how quickly the PTA and other relevant bodies will address and resolve the ongoing disruptions, restoring normalcy to the millions of WhatsApp and internet users in Pakistan.