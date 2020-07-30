Why Women are posting black and white pictures on SM

Your news and photo page is packed with women sharing their black and white selfies as ‘challenge accepted,’ then it’s an ode to each other’s supporting people. Over the past few days, people have been sharing pictures which are mostly posed, filtered, and taken from attractive angles and captioned as either welcoming the challenge or supporting women.

Not just this but public figures have come forward with enthusiasm and support the challenge of black and white. Many influencers come forward and lift each other up too. In reality, however, not many women know the true reason behind the challenge. The trend began to show support to victims and domestic violence survivors in Turkey. Many of the painful instances go unrecorded instead in many of the traumatic instances go unrecorded, and the black and white challenge ensued to avoid this. The aim is to persuade the government and judiciary to take prevailing measures to stop this.

Many women are sharing beautiful captions about power and gender support. The trend is to take over the social media, posting millions of images much like a global revolution. Previously, the competition was too black and white, so this was intended to share optimistic messages about recognition of and support for cancer.

That’s how the new competition occurs; a chain mail is distributed in which you select your mates to ask them to post pictures and then nominate their female friends to post images. This is how celebrities and people got exposure and it’s a global phenomenon now!