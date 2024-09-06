Wife Heartbroken as Ali Hyderabadi’s 20M TikTok Account Vanishes

Ali Hyderabadi, a 23-year-old TikTok sensation with around 20 million followers, has been left heartbroken after his account went inactive. The reason for the account suspension is unknown but probably it may have violated any guidelines of TikTok. Ali is known for his expressive eyes and captivating videos and has become a prominent figure on social media. However, now Ali’s account with 20 M followers lies dormant, leaving his wife in tears over the unexpected loss.

In an interview with a media source, members of Team Sabziwala, including Joshi and Hassan, shared their views on Ali Hyderabadi’s rise to fame. They claimed that they played a vital role in his success, as Ali had visited them in Lahore before his popularity skyrocketed. Despite their support, they expressed disappointment that Ali distanced himself from them after achieving stardom.

However, all hope may not be lost. Joshi (a key member of Team Sabziwala) hinted that the account could be restored. Joshi also claimed that he could help Ali Khan reclaim his lost profile, and referred to a similar situation with TikTok star Ali Jutt, whose account was recovered after getting suspended.

For the account restoration, Ali will need to either appeal to the platform or contact TikTok’s head office, according to Joshi.

