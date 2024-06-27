WikiLeaks Founder Assange Returns to Australia

Espionage Charge Plea Ends Lengthy Legal Battle

Julian Assange, the man behind the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, is finally back in his home country of Australia. This comes after a dramatic turn of events in a US court on the Pacific island of Saipan.

Here’s a breakdown of what transpired:

Assange, 52, pleaded guilty to a charge related to obtaining and publishing classified US military secrets. This move secured him a significantly reduced sentence – just the time he already spent in prison fighting extradition (around five years).

With the judge’s approval, Assange was declared a free man, much to the relief of his wife, Stella.

This decision marked the end of a long and complex legal saga. Assange had initially been held in the UK fighting extradition to the US, where he faced harsher charges.

As part of the plea deal, Assange will have to destroy any classified information currently in WikiLeaks’ possession.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating that Assange’s case had dragged on for too long. He emphasized Australia’s desire to see Assange return home.

Saipan was chosen as the court location due to Assange’s concerns about traveling to the US mainland and its proximity to his native Australia.

Assange’s return to Australia marks a significant chapter in the ongoing debate surrounding freedom of speech and the publication of sensitive information. With his legal battle concluded, it remains to be seen what the future holds for WikiLeaks and its founder.

