Wikimedia ads new feature to make Wikipedia editing more fun

Wikipedia has remained our best survivor in days when we had nothing much to search for information from. Even today, it remains our best companion, thanks to the massive number of editors to make changes throughout the globe. Last year the site celebrated its 20th birthday, and this year Wikimedia Foundation is getting more automated and incorporating new editing tools in search to make Wikipedia editing more fun.

Now it’s adding new features to make it easier for users to do their own edits such as suggestions for easy first steps like cross-linking different articles.

The company is trying to make the platform easier for new users since 2019 and now finally when users log in to Wikipedia accounts, see a landing page for new editors. These new editors will be assigned to mentors to answer their queries. Through the landing page, they will be allowed to make small edits.

Wikipedia Editing Gettings Easier for Newbies

While telling about it, product manager Marshall Miller said:

“The Wikimedia Foundation was noticing that there were problems with the retention of new editors, meaning that a lot of people would attempt to start editing but fail and not stick around,”

Wikimedia’s new system is designed with the goal of providing newcomers with rewards to keep their interests intact. An Impact section is also incorporated on the newcomer page to show how many pageview articles they have edited have received.

While the changes being made are quite technical, the basic goal behind it is to connect people who feel comfortable connecting with other humans in the Wikipedia community.