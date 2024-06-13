Will Apple Charge for iPhone Satellite SMS Feature?

In 2022, the silicon giant, Apple introduced satellite capabilities to the iPhone 14 series with the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. It allowed users to contact emergency services in areas without cellular coverage. Initially, it was offered free for two years. However, the trial period was extended to 2025. With iOS 18, Apple has introduced the iPhone Satellite SMS feature. It allows users to send SMS via satellite when Wi-Fi or cellular service is unavailable. However, there has been no official confirmation on whether this feature will remain free indefinitely.

Apple May Charge For iPhone Satellite SMS Feature

Emergency SOS via Satellite has been lauded as a “game changer” by search and rescue teams. It was even credited with saving lives. The feature encourages users to get situational information before connecting to satellites and forwarding data to specialists who call for help.

The silicon giant expanded satellite features with Roadside Assistance, allowing users to contact providers like AAA and Verizon via satellite. Despite the life-saving advantages, satellite connectivity is costly. The company invested $450 million in the essential infrastructure, partnering with Globalstar, which charges around $12 per month for basic emergency services. That’s why, there is a possibility that Apple might charge for satellite features, either through a subscription fee for all services or particular charges for sending SMS via satellite.

To avoid negative public perception, the company is anticipated to integrate these services into existing subscriptions like iCloud+ or Apple One, offering higher usage on premium tiers. It seems to be a good strategy as bundling the iPhone satellite features with existing plans can balance infrastructure costs without limiting fundamental services.

At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced a new era of AI dubbed “Apple Intelligence,” showcasing a suite of AI-powered features. Apple Intelligence encompasses different tools for writing, image editing, and organization, providing a sneak peek into the future of Apple’s AI capabilities. The silicon giant highlights that Apple Intelligence operations will primarily occur on supported devices, with some tasks offloading to secure Apple services.